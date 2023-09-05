Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) Medlab middle East will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 5-8 February 2024 with a host of new features, including a new zone, Next Gen Medicine, which will focus on the transformative potential of early disease detection and preventive medicine.

This year’s edition of the show follows a record-breaking year in 2023, where Informa Markets, the organisers of the event, announced AED1.9 billion of deals secured during the four-day laboratory showcase.

Following this success, the 2024 edition is expected to welcome more than 30,000 visitors and 900 exhibitors, a 20% increase in exhibitor numbers compared to last year.

Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said, “Laboratory technology has evolved at an astonishing pace. From genomics to materials science and from pharmaceuticals to renewable energy, laboratories are at the centre of delivering game-changing innovations and pushing boundaries thanks to the tireless efforts of dedicated scientists, researchers, and technicians.

“Medlab Middle East provides the ideal platform for not only securing business deals but also for showcasing the industry’s contribution to economic growth, developing healthcare advancements and developing environmental sustainability. We are committed to fostering excellence, driving innovation, improving lives, and building a brighter future for all.

”

As part of Medlab Middle East’s commitment to innovation, a new zone and conference, Next Gen Medicine, will be added to the show floor this year.

In partnership with Express Med Diagnostics and Research and occupying 1,500 sqm of exhibition space with 100 exhibitors, over 1,000 delegates are expected to attend, where topics including genomics medicine, precision medicine and healthcare longevity, will be discussed.

Dr Karolina Kobus, Head of Genomics and Precision Medicine Lab Technology and Innovation Advisor at Express Med Diagnostics and Research, said, “The dawn of next-generation medicine signifies a major shift towards early disease detection and preventive care. This transformative journey is fueled by cutting-edge technologies and methodologies that empower us to anticipate and intercept illnesses before they take hold.”

A range of discussions and presentations are expected to provide attendees with insights into the latest breakthroughs in genomics, proteomics, and innovative biomarkers of diverse medical conditions. A scientific poster competition has also been added, with a range of prizes available for all winners.

The 2024 showcase will feature important players in the laboratory industry, including global manufacturers and suppliers like Abbott, Sysmex, Biomerieux, Beckman Coulter, BD, Illumnia, Eurouimmun, Randox, and Mindray amongst others.