‘Medusa 11’ joint military exercise begins in Greece with participation of UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The joint military exercise, titled, "Medusa 11," today started in Greece, with the participation of naval and air forces of the UAE, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.

The training is aimed at exchanging expertise between participating countries and reinforcing the combat effectiveness of their forces.

It also involves several activities that include planning and conducting joint combat exercises, to sharpen the skills of participating forces and officers.

The exercise is part of a series of joint exercises conducted by friendly countries aimed at promoting cooperation and coordination, and exchanging expertise and knowledge in security operations against various threats.