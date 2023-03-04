UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Medvedev wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) Daniil Medvedev won his third championship in three weeks on Saturday, defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis' final.

"It's incredible because it wasn't perfect at the outset of the year. When you don't win contests in tennis, you start to have doubts. It simply feels better now," the former world number one said after today's win over the defending champion.

