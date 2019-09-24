UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of Eurasian Heads Of Parliament Key To Enhancing Cooperation: Amal Al Qubaisi

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, has said that the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments is key to enhancing the cooperation between Eurasian parliaments, which has become closer since their first meeting in Moscow in 2016.

The meeting is being held under the theme, 'Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership.' Al Qubaisi made her remarks during her speech at the meeting, which was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and attended by heads of 54 European and Asian parliaments and nine international organisations, including the heads of nine Arab parliaments.

"Although Eurasia has significant natural and human resources, it still needs to utilise them and take greater advantage for the interests of its peoples," she said, stressing the need for a serious dialogue on how to maintain mutual trust and create fruitful development partnerships.

She also noted that the region has around 65 percent of the world’s population, as well as 75 percent of global energy sources and 40 percent of the world’s GDP while pointing out that further cooperation is required to ensure peace and stability and achieve prosperity and sustainable development.

Dr. Al Qubaisi further said that Eurasian parliaments aim to turn their visions of the region’s future into organisational and community plans, as well as to conduct related dialogue and discussions.

"In light of our common legacy and values, we parliamentarians and representatives of the people need to ensure peace, end conflicts, contain tensions and promote overall cooperation between our countries, based on our mutual interests and international law," she added.

"These meetings are an ideal opportunity to achieve our objectives and strengthen our human values, as well as to reinforce our partnerships with friendly countries," she further said.

In her speech, Dr. Al Qubaisi also addressed the dangers posed by terrorist militias that exceed borders and threaten global energy security while highlighting the UAE’s efforts to promote world peace.

The forum brought together parliamentary delegations from around 65 countries of Europe and Asia, representatives of 14 international parliamentary organisations.

The parliamentarians of Europe and Asia will discuss the ways of ensuring safe and sustainable development of the Eurasian countries, the implementation of the largest integration economic projects of the 21st Century.

