Members of 'Sharjah Youth' train to protect Int’l Space Station

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) As part of its efforts to develop the skills of its members in the Science and Technology track, the Sharjah Youth affiliate of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators has launched the "Kibo Robot Programming" programme, in preparation for the national competition "Kibo Robot Programming Challenge", organised by the UAE Space Agency and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, to select the teams that will represent the UAE in the international challenge hosted by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA, in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA.

The programme consists of a series of specialised workshops to train and qualify members to participate in the national educational competition to create and develop a ground-controlled programme in free-flight robots onboard the International Space Station. This is in addition to training them on the task to be implemented in the international challenge of commissioning participating teams to innovate a program to stop the air leakage programme in the Japanese pilot model.

A training workshop was held yesterday evening via the Zoom platform, to introduce the participants of Sharjah Youth Centers to various types of Kibo robots, such as "Astrobee" and the "Int-ball", and their programming skills using Android Studio Java program, in addition to training on designing a program to control the robot to solve the problem of air leakage "hypothetically, by directing a laser to close a hole at the International Space Station resulting from a meteor collision with the station.

The participants expressed their happiness and passion to participate in the Kibo Challenge and its exciting fantasy mission by supporting robots and programming them as drones. Hazaa Makhlouf Al-Naqbi a participant from Khorfakkan Youth Center said, "Sharjah Youth has allowed me to learn about a new type of robot through the "Kibo Robot Programming", which is an important and unique experience that will assist me to develop my skills in science and technology through which I enjoy my time."

Abdullah Khalil Al-Dhanhani, a participant from Dibba Al-Hosn Youth Center, expressed his happiness at participating in what he described as an enjoyable adventure in space and said, "I got to know the robot "Int-ball" in shooting videos while moving on the International Space Station through remote control, so we know what is going on there."

Mohamed Abdul Karim Murad, a participant from Kalba Youth Center, said, "I gained valuable information, and got to know the parts of the "Astrobee" robot that moves freely like bees, which is designed to work inside the International Space Station, to detect problems and malfunctions.