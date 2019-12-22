Members of Consultative Council for Children present educational development initiatives

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, has attended a meeting of the Consultative Council for Children.

During the meeting, the council’s members presented a range of development suggestions, including those related to educational issues that aim to assist students, especially those who are people of determination.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, SCMC Secretary-General, and members of the council.

Al Hammadi stressed that the council is a leading national platform for documenting the parliamentary experience of children, due to the support and directives of the UAE’s leadership and its vision to prepare an aware and responsible generation.

He added that during his meeting with the council’s members, he saw an ambitious generation who have vision and passion, which is due to the support of the country’s leadership, and especially H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), who has launched programmes to assist children.

Al Falasi said that the council has become a platform for children to express their interests and ideas about the community, in light of the vision of the country’s leadership and the goals of the Mother of the UAE, Sheikha Fatima.

The council’s members have held many meetings with ministers and national officials to discuss their views on life and future topics, as well as to brief officials about the council’s work and its future goals, she added.

The council’s members thanked Sheikha Fatima for her efforts to support children, she explained, noting that the initiatives they presented to Al Hammadi aim to highlight current educational standards, children’s affairs and their future ambitions.