Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament participates in first summer training programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) Members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament have participated in the summer programme that was designed to train them to be effective and influential parliamentarians.

The training programme implemented by the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood in cooperation with the Federal National Council, according to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between them, was a translation of the political empowerment programme launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a commitment from the government to support children's rights.

Members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament received virtual training courses on how to conduct parliamentary sessions, presented by Hamad Al Rahoomi, first deputy speaker of the Federal National Council, and Mariam bin Thania, FNC member, where they were trained on how to operate the committees and discussions that take place through them.

The programme included many courses such as protocol and social etiquette, Communication skills to help them in delivering effective and engaging presentations in front of officials and decision makers. Also, courses on leadership, to improve their skills in the power of influence, and lastly, self-regulation courses to teach them about emotional intelligence.