Members Of Etihad Guest, Gulf Air's Falconflyer Can Redeem Miles Across Both Networks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

Members of Etihad Guest, Gulf Air's Falconflyer can redeem miles across both networks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme for Etihad Airways, has inked a new partnership with Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, that will allow members to earn and redeem miles reciprocally on all flights across both networks.

The partnership expands on the codeshare agreement between the two airlines and provides further cooperation between the frequent flyer programmes, Etihad Guest and Falconflyer. In both cases, the number of miles earned will depend upon the class of travel flown.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer for Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Our recently redesigned, upgraded, and relaunched loyalty programme, Etihad Guest, welcomes another valued partner that offers our members even more opportunities to earn and redeem their miles.

This new and exciting partnership helps us continuously evolve and improve our loyalty programme based on the needs of our guests and inline with our ever-changing industry."

Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer for Gulf Air, said, "Gulf Air entered into a strategic codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways in March 2019. As an additional value proposition, we are delighted to build upon our successful partnership by further providing our Falconflyer members with the opportunity to earn and spend their Gulf Air miles on the Etihad Airways’ network."

