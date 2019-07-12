UrduPoint.com
Members Of Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Cell Nabbed In Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday clamping down on a terrorist cell of the Muslim Brotherhood Organisation's members who had been convicted of terrorism

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2019) - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday clamping down on a terrorist cell of the Muslim Brotherhood Organisation's members who had been convicted of terrorism.

Members of the cells had been handed down verdicts by the Egyptian judiciary, the MoI said in a press release, indicating that some of the detainees had been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in their home country.

Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, said the MoI personnel located whereabouts of the fugitives, who had escaped from the Egyptian authorities to Kuwait, and arrested them. During interrogations, they admitted to carrying out terrorist operations in Egypt.

Investigations are proceeding to determine their accomplices, the MoI statement said, warning that it would crack down ruthlessly against saboteurs.

