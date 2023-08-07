Open Menu

Members' Exports Value Exceeded AED139bn During H1'23: Dubai Chamber Of Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber of Commerce

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced a series of significant accomplishments made during the first half of 2023 (H1'23), including significant growth in the number of member companies and an increase in the value of the exports and re-exports of its members.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s data indicates that the number of new member companies increased by 43 percent between January and June this year to reach a total of 30,146, up from 21,098 companies in the first half of 2022. This significant growth underlines Dubai’s attractiveness among both companies and investors, as well as the emirate’s growing reputation as a leading global business destination.

The total value of exports and re-exports of member companies also increased by 7 percent during the first half of 2023 to reach AED 137.6 billion, up from AED 129.4 billion in the same period last year. In addition, the chamber issued 357,000 certificates of origin during H1 2023.

A total of 2,402 ATA Carnets were issued and received for goods and commodities with a value of AED 2.5 billion during the six-month period, compared to 2,326 ATA Carnets with a value of AED 1.2 billion during H1 2023.

This represents a growth in the value of goods and commodities of more than 108 percent, while the number of ATA Carnets issued and received increased by 3.3 percent.

Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, “Our impressive results from the first half of this year confirm the success of our unique business model, which is based on three specialised chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. As Dubai’s engine of economic growth, our strategic priorities are aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, which seeks to further enhance the emirate's position as a leading global centre for business, trade, and investment.”

Al Ghurair added, “The significant increase in our new members reflects the chamber’s commitment to attracting investments, while the growth in the value of our members’ exports and re-exports underlines the impact of our support for Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into international markets in line with Dubai's drive to boost the value of non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026. We will continue to focus on building an agile and resilient economy based on diversification and innovation that fulfils the vision of Dubai’s wise leadership.”

Related Topics

Exports Business Dubai Same Chamber UAE Dirham January June Market Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

27 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

27 minutes ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

1 hour ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

2 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

3 hours ago
PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

14 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

19 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East