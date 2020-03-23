UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Members' Safety, Health Priority, Says AFC Chief

23rd March 2020

Members' safety, health priority, says AFC chief

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) KUALA LUMPUR, 22nd March 2020 (WAM) - The Asian Football Confederation, AFC, is firmly focused on protecting the well-being of all those who are involved in the game, said its President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

In a message to the members associations posted on the AFC's website, Al Khalifa said: "Football will have an important role to play in the weeks and months ahead as the world returns to normality, but now our focus is firmly on protecting the well-being of all those who are involved in our great game.

"

The rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus, he continued, has led to the AFC, with your agreement, postponing matches and events.

"Again, these changes to our Calendar were aimed at ensuring the safety and health of our Members, their officials, their players, their staff and, of course, the millions of fans who engage with football in Asia each year. Their health is, and always will be, our priority," he added.

