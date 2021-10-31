Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Aqdar World Summit has come to a close following a unique launch at Expo 2020 Dubai. The summit came under the slogan "Positive Global Citizenship - Enabling Sustainable Investment Opportunities" and continued from 23 to 30 October 2021 at Dubai Exhibition Center and Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 On its closing day, Aqdar Roundtable reviewed the topic of "The Roles of World Cinema and Photography in Promoting Positive Global Citizenship."

The last day concluded with the "Emirati-German Forum", which reviewed the culture of the two countries, global experiences.

The final podium of the "Emirati Credibility" event, which emphasised during its sessions the Emirati values ​​inherent in its people, addressed the topic of "The Emirati is generous " in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and reviewed the volume of international foreign aid provided by the state, which ranks first in the world.

The "Emirati and Aqdar" platform, concerned with presenting national models that left a positive imprint in society, and contributed to the transmission of the thought and vision that the wise leadership has promoted in its children, concluded that nothing is impossible for the people of the UAE.

On the closing day, the "Aqdar Talks Sessions" event reviewed the theme of "Knowledge and digital empowerment and its effective role in promoting positive citizenship." Dr.

Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti - Head of Cyber ​​Security for the UAE Government, and Dr. Alexander Herzner - Spokesperson for the Department of Sustainability in Technology and Economics spoke at the session. The media dialogue session was moderated by Samia Murad.

Aqdar World Summit is organiSed by Khalifa Empowerment Program-Aqdar in collaboration with INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, and in Strategic Partnership with the Ministry of Interior United Arab Emirates; Strategic Partner-Education: Ministry of Education; Cultural Partners: Ministry of Presidential Affairs – UAE, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center; International Partners: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNICEF; Main Sponsor: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank; Platinum Sponsor: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Gold Sponsor: The National and Reserve Service Authority; Silver Sponsor: United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); Official Telecom Partner: Etisalat; Supporting Partners: Dubai FDI, Hamdan Center for the Future of Investment, World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies; Official business Publication: Arabian Business; Destination Partner: Dubai Business Events; Official Media Partner: Index Media; Partner: Doctors Without Borders; Official Airline: Emirates Airline; Volunteer Partners: Emirates Foundation, Takatof, and Erada, Quest for Adventure, and Jaheziya; workshop sponsors, in addition to the participation of 23 countries and country pavilions, and more than 80 sponsor and partner.