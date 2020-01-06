MENA 'Internet of Medical Things' to top US$9 billion by 2022, says Arab Health report

UrduPoint.com
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) A recent report has noted that the value of the internet of Medical Things, IoMT, for the MENA region is expected to increase to US$9 billion by 2022.

The report was released in the run-up to Arab Health, the MENA region's largest exhibition for healthcare and trade professionals. The exhibition will showcase the role technology has on improving the speed and accuracy of diagnosis and treatment in the healthcare industry, when the event returns to Dubai from 27th to 30th January 2020.

Titled, 'The Future Of Health Information Technology and The Internet Of Medical Things', the report highlights IoMT's global market was valued at US$41.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to increase to US$158.1 billion in 2022. "In the MENA region, the figure is expected to increase from US$2 billion to US$9 billion during the same period, representing a compound annual growth rate, CAGR, of 35 percent," it added.

"The IoMT refers to connected infrastructure of medical devices, software applications and health systems services which have grown in the prominence of supporting clinical decisions, reducing incorrect diagnosis, and improving quality of services through the management of chronic diseases and monitoring of hospitalised patients," said Ross Williams, Exhibition Director of Arab Health.

As part of the 2020 edition of Arab Health, the Innovation Hub will return after its successful inauguration at last year’s show. It will showcase several of the disruptive technologies in the IoMT ecosystem including Artificial Intelligence, AI, Augmented and Virtual Reality, mobile device accessories, smart watches, fitness trackers and applications, disease management devices, health monitors, home care devices and telemedicine devices, to name a few.

The Innovation hub will also feature a startup zone, providing local and international startups the opportunity to display and demonstrate new products and innovations that are shaping the future of healthcare.

Organised by Informa Markets, over 4,250 exhibitors from more than 64 countries and 55,000 visitors are expected to attend the 2020 edition of Arab Health.

