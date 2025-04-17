MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025, the region’s largest and most comprehensive event of its kind, officially opened today in Abu Dhabi.

Held in partnership with Burjeel Medical City, the four-day congress brings 160 speakers, including 55 international experts from 24 countries, to address the latest advancements in rare disease diagnosis, treatment, and research.

With over 1,500 attendees, including 30 percent from outside the UAE representing more than 50 countries, the event serves as a vital global platform for collaboration and exchange.

Prof. Ayman El-Hattab, Congress President and Director of the Genetics and Rare Disease Centre at Burjeel Medical City, said, “This congress is a unique platform that brings all stakeholders involved in rare diseases to one place to obtain the most updated knowledge, exchange experiences, advance research, and explore new collaborations. Our aim is to ultimately improve the care and quality of life for individuals living with rare diseases in the region and beyond.”

Highlighting the scientific rigour of the event, Prof. Khaled Musallam, Head of the Scientific Committee and Group Chief Research Officer at Burjeel Holdings, stated, “The MENA region bears a higher burden of rare diseases, and this congress reflects our collective commitment to addressing the gaps in care, diagnostics, and treatment.

Through science, innovation, and collaboration, we are shaping a better future for patients affected by rare diseases.”

A key highlight of this year’s congress is the spotlight on Burjeel Medical City’s new Genetics and Rare Disease Centre, which provides comprehensive, evidence-based care for individuals with rare and genetic conditions.

The Award for Outstanding Achievements in Rare Diseases was presented during the opening ceremony to Alexandra Heumber Perry, CEO of Rare Diseases International; Svein Olaf Olsen, Founder and Owner of Anzyz Technologies AS; Dr. Khawla Alshehhi, Ph.D (Special and Inclusive) from The British University in Dubai; Prof. Brahim Tabarki Melaiki, consultant Pediatric Neurology, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, Saudi Arabia; Dr. Mohamed Alameri, Section Head – Studies and Special Projects, DOH – Abi Dhabi; and Dr. David Kasper, CEO ARCHIMEDlife GmbH, Austria.