MENA Congress For Rare Diseases 2025 Opens In Abu Dhabi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025, the region’s largest and most comprehensive event of its kind, officially opened today in Abu Dhabi.
Held in partnership with Burjeel Medical City, the four-day congress brings 160 speakers, including 55 international experts from 24 countries, to address the latest advancements in rare disease diagnosis, treatment, and research.
With over 1,500 attendees, including 30 percent from outside the UAE representing more than 50 countries, the event serves as a vital global platform for collaboration and exchange.
Prof. Ayman El-Hattab, Congress President and Director of the Genetics and Rare Disease Centre at Burjeel Medical City, said, “This congress is a unique platform that brings all stakeholders involved in rare diseases to one place to obtain the most updated knowledge, exchange experiences, advance research, and explore new collaborations. Our aim is to ultimately improve the care and quality of life for individuals living with rare diseases in the region and beyond.”
Highlighting the scientific rigour of the event, Prof. Khaled Musallam, Head of the Scientific Committee and Group Chief Research Officer at Burjeel Holdings, stated, “The MENA region bears a higher burden of rare diseases, and this congress reflects our collective commitment to addressing the gaps in care, diagnostics, and treatment.
Through science, innovation, and collaboration, we are shaping a better future for patients affected by rare diseases.”
A key highlight of this year’s congress is the spotlight on Burjeel Medical City’s new Genetics and Rare Disease Centre, which provides comprehensive, evidence-based care for individuals with rare and genetic conditions.
The Award for Outstanding Achievements in Rare Diseases was presented during the opening ceremony to Alexandra Heumber Perry, CEO of Rare Diseases International; Svein Olaf Olsen, Founder and Owner of Anzyz Technologies AS; Dr. Khawla Alshehhi, Ph.D (Special and Inclusive) from The British University in Dubai; Prof. Brahim Tabarki Melaiki, consultant Pediatric Neurology, Prince Sultan Military Medical City, Saudi Arabia; Dr. Mohamed Alameri, Section Head – Studies and Special Projects, DOH – Abi Dhabi; and Dr. David Kasper, CEO ARCHIMEDlife GmbH, Austria.
Recent Stories
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
More Stories From Middle East
-
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi5 minutes ago
-
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact5 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine in Istanbul20 minutes ago
-
TAQA acquires leading UK electricity transmission development, services company50 minutes ago
-
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign50 minutes ago
-
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare agents50 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure1 hour ago
-
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry1 hour ago
-
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters1 hour ago
-
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service1 hour ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair1 hour ago
-
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals1 hour ago