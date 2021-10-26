UrduPoint.com

MENA Innovation Technology Transfer Summit Kicks Off Tomorrow At Sharjah Innovation Park

Tue 26th October 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The second edition of the MENA Innovation Technology Transfer Summit (MITTS) will kick off tomorrow at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

This is the largest technology transfer event in the region, which brings together global investors, government and private sector representatives, experts, businessmen, academics and other stakeholders for an immersive experience in knowledge exchange, business presentation and networking.

The summit will discuss the patterns of technology transfer in the MENA region, its opportunities and challenges, how to achieve the set goals, and how it can contribute to the region's economic growth and long-term stability This global summit consolidates the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global capital for scientific research and knowledge.

Among the most prominent speakers at the summit are Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications.

Also present is Professor Manahel Thabet who is among the top 30 smartest people alive by Super Scholar and has been awarded the distinguished Freedom of the City of London, plus the Damehood of St Kathryn, in recognition of her scientific and humanitarian work.

About this summit, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, expressed his pleasure in organising and supporting such kinds of events, and added that this summit will help in reaching a large base of speakers and scholars specialised in various disciplines and find solutions.

