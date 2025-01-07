AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The leadership of the middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) met in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to develop executive plans to implement their joint strategic priorities for the presidency of the group by the UAE and Jordan.

The meeting was chaired by Samia Abu Sharif, Member of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing and Head of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Unit in Jordan, alongside the Vice-Chairman of the Group Hamed Saif Al-Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice-Chairman of the UAE National Committee for Combating Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and the Financing of Illegal Organisations (GS-NAMLCFTC), and attendance of Suliman bin Rashid AlJabrin, Executive Secretary of the Group.

The priorities, which were identified and approved during the 39th MENAFATF Plenary in November 2024, are built on the outstanding achievements of the Yemeni presidency in 2024.

The joint priorities of the Regional Group Chair will concentrate on strengthening the effectiveness of Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism efforts across the MENA region.

The five priorities include enhancing the role of the MENAFATF in preparing and implementing the third round of the mutual evaluation process, while providing support to member states undergoing the evaluation; strengthening the governance framework of the group; and continuing to assist in the implementation and completion of the FATF recommendations action plan, aimed at improving the effectiveness of the group's procedures and ensuring they are clearer and more targeted in achieving the recommendations.

Additionally, fostering cooperation, communication, and coordination with international and regional partners, as well as other regional bodies, in alignment with the group's strategic and operational plans; and intensifying efforts to implement international standards by identifying and understanding the risks, trends, and methods associated with money laundering, terrorist financing, and financing of the proliferation of weapons.

Abu Shareef will serve as MENAFATF President for 2025, while AlZaabi will take on the role of Vice President in 2025 and President in 2026.

Abu Shareef highlighted, "These joint priorities of the MENAFATF presidency chart an ambitious path to enhance the strategic direction, vision and future priorities of the group, which will contribute to achieving the vision of our two countries during their presidency for the years 2025 and 2026 in an effective and fruitful manner. We shall continue to implement and achieve the objectives of the MENAFATF in cooperation with all member states, international observers and counterpart regional bodies around the world."

Al Zaabi stated, "The MENA region is significantly enhancing its capabilities to combat financial crimes, and we are committed to advancing impactful initiatives in the field, including the regional asset recovery network. The UAE takes great pride in its active role within the MENAFATF, firmly dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of the global financial system."

AlJabrin emphasised the significance of the joint initiative between the current presidency of the group, represented by Jordan, and the upcoming presidency, represented by the UAE. This initiative is especially timely as it coincides with the 20th anniversary of the group's establishment.

He further stressed the need to implement medium-term strategic plans that align with the group's goals, aspirations, and efforts in tackling these financial crimes.

The UAE and Jordan, both founding members of the MENAFATF since 2004, have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting and advancing the group's objectives. MENAFATF now comprises 21 member countries from the Middle East and North Africa, along with 18 observer countries, all playing key roles in combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and the financing of proliferation.

The UAE and Jordan are dedicated to bolstering the group's contribution to global financial integrity while furthering regional initiatives to mitigate the risks of financial crimes.