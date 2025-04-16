ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The National Reference Laboratory (NRL), part of the M42 Group, is establishing the MENA region's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics dedicated to early detection, in partnership with Neurocode International, global leader of neurology diagnostic solutions.

Announced on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, the centre, based in Abu Dhabi, is a pioneering step toward reducing Alzheimer's cases in the UAE and wider region and transforming neurological diagnostics worldwide.

Alzheimer's disease is a major health issue, affecting over 57 million people globally as of 2021. It is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60-70 percent of cases, and this number is on the rise.

Early detection of Alzheimer's is crucial for managing symptoms and slowing disease progression. However, traditional diagnostic methods are often invasive, typically involving spinal cord needle extraction, which results in low early detection rates.

The Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics aims to revolutionise Alzheimer's diagnosis by offering screening as early as age 40 through cutting-edge blood-based tests, ensuring timely intervention and significantly improving patient outcomes.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group CEO of M42, said, "This centre will revolutionise the early, proactive detection of Alzheimer's, underscoring our dedication to and the importance of preventive health. By focusing on early intervention, we aim to reduce the impact of Alzheimer's and improve the quality of life for patients in the UAE and beyond."

The centre aims to establish the world's most advanced clinical diagnostic laboratory for brain disorders, guiding global clinicians in precision detection and ushering in a new era of neurological diagnostics.

Its research will be published in top scientific journals, sharing findings with the wider medical community.

The laboratory will also offer world-class technology and clinical infrastructure, ensuring standardised test levels and cut-offs across leading laboratories for consistent, high-quality care.

Dr. Laila AbdelWareth, CEO of NRL, said, "The establishment of the Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics marks a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer's and other neurological disorders, with a sharp focus on advancing preventive health through precision detection."

Expert-led research into neurological diagnostics will be a cornerstone of the Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics, with a full-time lab-based professor of neurology, with dementia training from Gothenburg University. Prof, Henrik Zetterberg, MD, PhD, expert in the development of biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease and its diagnosis, and Prof. Kaj Blennow, MD, PhD, who is recognised for his instrumental role in developing early diagnostic tools for the disease, will both be off-site expert consultants for the Centre.

Dr. Hans Frykman, CEO of Neurocode International, said, "We are delighted to announce the partnership with the visionary NRL to establish the world's leading clinical laboratory for brain disorders. With a team of the most experienced and renowned scientists in the field, we are poised to guide physicians in the middle East and globally towards early and accurate diagnoses of Alzheimer's and other brain disorders."

The launch marks not only a first for the MENA region but also a new era in global Alzheimer's research. By emphasising proactive prevention, the Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics aims to redefine the standard of care and significantly reduce the prevalence of Alzheimer's in the UAE and beyond.