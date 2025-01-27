Open Menu

Meraas Awards Over AED1 Billion Construction Contract For Bluewaters Bay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a construction contract worth over AED1 billion to China State Construction Engineering Corporation (middle East) (L.L.C) for Bluewaters Bay. Following the overwhelming response received for the project, this milestone marks a significant step in creating Dubai’s next iconic waterfront destination, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027.

Bluewaters Bay will feature two residential towers linked by a dynamic podium, offering 678 apartments, ranging from one to four bedrooms, including penthouses.

The development will also host retail and F&B outlets on the podium level, complemented by exceptional amenities such as landscaped promenade, an outdoor pool, a children's play area and barbecue facilities.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “This project reflects our commitment to crafting exceptional waterfront communities that elevate Dubai's dynamic urban landscape. We are confident that China State Construction Engineering Corporation’s expertise will bring this vision to life, creating a destination that residents and visitors will cherish.”

Related Topics

China Dubai Middle East From Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

2 minutes ago
 Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

2 minutes ago
 Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as mo ..

Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..

2 minutes ago
 vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Fle ..

Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise

8 minutes ago
 vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking Abou ..

Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About

13 minutes ago
 The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

23 minutes ago
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through ..

AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall

47 minutes ago
 Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ vic ..

Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

47 minutes ago
 ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

2 hours ago
 UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash Universi ..

UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

2 hours ago
 PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East