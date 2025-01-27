Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a construction contract worth over AED1 billion to China State Construction Engineering Corporation (middle East) (L.L.C) for Bluewaters Bay. Following the overwhelming response received for the project, this milestone marks a significant step in creating Dubai’s next iconic waterfront destination, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027.

Bluewaters Bay will feature two residential towers linked by a dynamic podium, offering 678 apartments, ranging from one to four bedrooms, including penthouses.

The development will also host retail and F&B outlets on the podium level, complemented by exceptional amenities such as landscaped promenade, an outdoor pool, a children's play area and barbecue facilities.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “This project reflects our commitment to crafting exceptional waterfront communities that elevate Dubai's dynamic urban landscape. We are confident that China State Construction Engineering Corporation’s expertise will bring this vision to life, creating a destination that residents and visitors will cherish.”