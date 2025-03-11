Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract worth over AED2 billion to Arabian Construction Company LLC for the construction of Design Quarter at d3, which includes the first residential community within Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative and design ecosystem.

Scheduled for completion by mid-2027, the Design Quarter at d3 comprises a collection of 558 apartments. These are spread across three buildings – one low-rise and two towering skyscrapers – nestled within a landscaped podium.

This elevated podium serves as a communal area, linking the residential towers to form a social hub for the residents. This will include co-working spaces, an indoor-outdoor gym, pool facilities, barbecue areas and fun-filled zones for children's activities.

