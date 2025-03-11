Meraas Awards Over AED2bln Construction Contract For Design Quarter At D3
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 02:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract worth over AED2 billion to Arabian Construction Company LLC for the construction of Design Quarter at d3, which includes the first residential community within Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative and design ecosystem.
Scheduled for completion by mid-2027, the Design Quarter at d3 comprises a collection of 558 apartments. These are spread across three buildings – one low-rise and two towering skyscrapers – nestled within a landscaped podium.
This elevated podium serves as a communal area, linking the residential towers to form a social hub for the residents. This will include co-working spaces, an indoor-outdoor gym, pool facilities, barbecue areas and fun-filled zones for children's activities.
Recent Stories
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d34 minutes ago
-
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 20244 minutes ago
-
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan19 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower women entrepreneurs34 minutes ago
-
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver34 minutes ago
-
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 20241 hour ago
-
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising General Administration ..2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico2 hours ago
-
Department of Health Chairman praises national medical staff's dedication2 hours ago
-
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day3 hours ago
-
32 dead in two Mexico bus crashes3 hours ago
-
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel3 hours ago