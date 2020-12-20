UrduPoint.com
Meraas Proposes DXB Entertainments Capital Restructuring, Conditional Cash Offer To Take Company Private

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:15 PM

Meraas proposes DXB Entertainments capital restructuring, conditional cash offer to take company private

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) Meraas Leisure and Entertainment LLC ("Meraas"), a holding company with multiple landmark projects across Dubai, today announced its intention to undertake a capital restructuring of DXB Entertainments PJSC ("DXBE" or "the Company") together with a conditional cash offer to acquire 100% of the issued and paid up ordinary share capital of the Company. As the majority shareholder of DXBE, Meraas intends to launch the proposed offer to support DXBE’s prospects given its financial condition.

The proposed transaction intends to provide DXBE with a sustainable capital structure, by reducing debt, amidst a challenging market environment.

Under the terms of the proposed offer, DXBE’s shareholders will be entitled to receive AED0.08 in cash for each share held through participation in a tender offer which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, is expected to be launched in January 2021. The proposed transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions including relevant regulatory and shareholder approvals.

In providing a viable solution to secure the Company’s future, Meraas’ proposed offer also aims to protect the interests of other stakeholders, including employees, operating partners, suppliers, and customers.

