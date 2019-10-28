UrduPoint.com
Merck To Establish Its Sustainability Centre At District 2020 In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Merck to establish its Sustainability Centre at District 2020 in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Merck KGaA Germany, a leading science and technology company, announced today the establishment of its Sustainability Centre in District 2020, Dubai. With a special focus on countries of the Global South, the centre comprises diverse programmes that address and accelerate solutions for sustainable challenges through the application of advanced science and technology, which will be launched during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Merck Sustainability Centre plans to focus on capacity building through running a range of educational and research focused programmes and provision of collaborative research and development spaces with the aim to support a new generation of innovators to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable world. The centre will be a home to a start-up incubator focused on nurturing the growth of new innovative businesses in the sustainability space.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, added, "We are excited about our partnership with one of the world’s leading companies in science and technology and about the prospect of making a tangible and measurable impact on people’s lives around the world. This is a testament to the convening power of Expo and an Expo legacy based on technology, innovation and the vast array of opportunities."

Dr. Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of Executive board and CEO of Merck, emphasised, "Establishing Merck’s Sustainability Centre in Dubai, UAE emphasises our commitment to broadening our relationships with other innovators, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

We at Merck are curious minds dedicated to human progress."

"This centre," he added, "will work towards encouraging the knowledge exchange among like-minded individuals, build local capacity with special focus on women and youth, and support start-ups that have the potential to deliver sustainable solutions with the aim to improve people’s lives through science and technology. With such an emphasis on nurturing innovation and collaboration, District 2020 provides the ideal ecosystem for us to do so. Merck’s presence will help to underline Dubai and the UAE’s vision to continue creating a competitive knowledge economy underpinned by sustainable applications of science and technology."

Through a cross-sector and action-orientated strategy, Merck will collaborate with local and global stakeholders, including academia, research institutions, multi-sectoral businesses, governmental and non-governmental entities, as well as community organisations and media.

Bringing together multiple industries, District 2020’s diverse ecosystem will serve as an ideal environment for Merck to develop new technologies and partner with organisations to drive innovation and sustainability in the science and tech industries.

