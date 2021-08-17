UrduPoint.com

Merit Medal Recipients For HIPA’s Tenth Season Announced

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Merit Medal recipients for HIPA’s Tenth Season announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has announced its ‘Merit Medal’ recipients for the recently concluded tenth season, ‘Humanity’.

Nineteen photographers have been recognised for their submissions across the season’s categories. They will each be awarded the HIPA Merit Medal along with a copy of HIPA’s annual book.

Commenting on this announcement, Ali Bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, said, "The HIPA Merit Medals are an honourable mention of photographers who reached the final stages of judging and were deserving of praise and recognition. The tenth season categories invited our photographers to inspire our community with thought-provoking photographs that have no doubt led to open dialogue on subject matter that is close to all of our hearts."

Romanian photographer and tenth season judge, Catalin Marin echoed the sentiment expressing, "I have always felt whenever I travel to a new place particularly a very difficult place to get to, it was very important to show it to rest of the world because I’m fully aware that not everybody has the opportunity to get to some of these places.

That is what I find inspirational in photography and what photography manages to do for the world."

Of the nineteen recipients, three were from the ‘Humanity’ category, six from the ‘Portfolio’ category, and ten across the ‘General’ category (six for ‘Colour’ and four for ‘Black and White’). The HIPA Merit Medals were designed by HIPA board of Trustee member and Emirati artist, Matar bin Lahej.

Tenth season judge and accomplished Saudi photographer, Hanaa Turkistani shared with our participants an insight, explaining that effective photography is created at the crossroads between a photographer’s creative vision and their skill to translate that into a photograph.

Bin Thalith concluded, "We hope this recognition and insight shared by our judges inspire our Merit Medal recipients to continue nurturing their talents and developing their skills as they have the potential to be our future HIPA Award winners. Congratulations to all our tenth season Merit Medal recipients.

Related Topics

World Saudi Rashid All From

Recent Stories

PCB submits surprising details to NA Standing Comm ..

PCB submits surprising details to NA Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coor ..

10 minutes ago
 Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missi ..

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missing

27 minutes ago
 Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

58 minutes ago
 Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.