Messi Magic Lifts Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Title

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

MIAMI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2023) Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout, as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak since joining the MLS side to seven games.

Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal of the inaugural tournament with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net, according to Reuters.

Nashville's Fafa Picault leveled for the home team in the 57th minute and both teams came agonizingly close to taking the lead in the rollercoaster second half.

In the shootout, Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco missed the final kick of the night to deliver Inter Miami, who joined the league in 2020, their first trophy.

