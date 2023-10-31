PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2023) Lionel Messi tonight lifted his eighth Ballon d'Or in acknowledgment of his World Cup success with Argentina.

Breaking the record for the most wins by any player, the Argentine forward received the award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday.In his acceptance speech, Messi thanked his teammates, coaches, and family for their support.

He also said that he was "honoured and humbled" to receive the award for the eighth time.

"This is a very special moment for me," Messi said. "I'm so grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way. This award is not just for me, it's for all of my teammates, coaches, and family."

Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or win is a testament to his incredible talent and longevity. He is widely considered to be the greatest player of all time, and his latest achievement is just one more feather in his cap.