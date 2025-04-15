Meta To Use Public EU User Content To Train AI Models
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Meta Platforms will "soon" start training its artificial intelligence (AI) models with public content shared by adults in the European Union, the company announced on Monday, adding that people can also object to their data being used.
Meta will use public content such as posts and comments as well as interactions people have with its AI, including questions and queries, to improve its models for European users. Content used to train its models will include the platforms Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.
The move follows the rollout of Meta AI in Europe last month and marks the resumption of training efforts paused last year due to regulatory concerns.
Meta said the initiative will help its AI better understand Europe's diverse languages, cultures, and digital behaviours ranging from regional dialects to the distinct use of humour and sarcasm.
Starting this week, users across the EU will receive notifications via Meta's apps and email, informing them of the data collection and offering a clear and accessible opt-out form.
Meta confirmed it will respect all opt-out requests, including those already submitted. The company emphasised that private messages and data from users under the age of 18 will not be used.
Meta also noted that its approach aligns with industry practices, pointing out that competitors like Google and OpenAI have already used similar data for AI development.
This move comes after the European Data Protection board affirmed Meta's compliance with legal obligations, allowing the company to move forward with its AI initiatives.
Privacy advocates had previously raised concerns, but Meta insists its process is transparent and designed with user rights in mind.
With this step, Meta aims to deliver more relevant and localised AI tools while maintaining compliance with Europe's strict data protection standards.
