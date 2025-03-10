Metal Park Launches AED110m Storage Hub In KEZAD
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group and its strategic client Metal Park announced the launch of the first phase of Metal Park's state-of-the-art Storage Hub in KEZAD. The Storage Hub will offer world-class storage solutions and support services for businesses in the region.
Located in KEZAD Free Zone, the Metal Park Storage Hub is the world's first pay-as-you-go solution for the metal industry and the first independent warehouse for metal storage.
Metal Park aims to complete the AED110 million Storage Hub in three phases with a combined storage capacity of 350,000MT and 54,000CBM shelved storage exclusive to metals.
Phase one of the project spans around 93,000 sqm and will feature 26 overhead cranes up to 40MT and 55 loading bays for trucks and automated guided vehicles (AGVs), with the capacity to load and offload 48,000MT in a day.
Other sophisticated features include vertical storage capability, truck loading way with cantilever system, three weighbridges – 2x15 metres length, each with a weighing capacity of 150MT, and 1x30 metres with a weighing capacity of 150MT.
The Storage Hub functions as a gated community with 24x7 surveillance and security modalities in place.
Strategically located in KEZAD Free Zone, the Storage Hub has direct access to Khalifa Port via a modular road, as well as Etihad rail network, and highways connecting Abu Dhabi to Northern Emirates and the GCC region.
Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities and Free Zones at AD Ports Group, stated, "The opening of the first-of-its-kind Storage Hub marks a significant milestone in the journey of Metal Park as well as AD Ports Group's Economic Cities & Free Zones.
"We are committed to the growth of ecosystems that are driven by innovation and prove to be the catalyst for industrial growth in KEZAD, contributing to the diversification and growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.
Saleh Shahrestani, Chairman of Metal Park, said that as the region's first metal fulfilment centre, it will help traders and stockists reduce excess overhead costs in a fluctuating metal market. Additionally, it will enhance manufacturers' capabilities, enabling them to expand their distribution network while optimising production space to boost productivity and efficiency.
