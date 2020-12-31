UrduPoint.com
Metro Extension To Benefit Thousands Of Dubai Property Investors, Residents: Nakheel

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:15 PM

Metro extension to benefit thousands of Dubai property investors, residents: Nakheel

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Tens of thousands of investors and residents in some of Nakheel’s most popular communities will benefit from the opening of four new Dubai Metro stations on 1st January, 2021, said master developer Nakheel.

Stations at Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan will be up and running on New Year’s Day as part of the RTA’s Route 2020 Metro extension, enhancing the communities, bringing more convenience to residents and visitors.

Nakheel’s Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens and The Gardens communities collectively span nearly 1,000 hectares and are home to almost 95,000 people.

"Our congratulations to the RTA on the opening of this part of the Route 2020 extension. The new stations will be a much-welcomed start to the New Year for third party developers, property owners, residents, retailers and business at these communities," Aqil Kazim, Nakheel Chief Commercial Officer, said.

He added, "Research shows that properties within walking distance of a Metro station command higher sales and rental rates, and show more resilience compared to those in other areas."

