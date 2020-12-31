UrduPoint.com
Metro Extension To Benefit Thousands Of Dubai Property Investors And Residents, Says Nakheel

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:45 PM

Metro extension to benefit thousands of Dubai property investors and residents, says Nakheel

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Tens of thousands of investors and residents in some of Nakheel’s most popular communities will benefit from the opening of four new Dubai Metro stations on 1st January, 2021, says master developer Nakheel.

Stations at Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan will be up and running on New Year’s Day as part of the RTA’s Route 2020 Metro extension, enhancing the communities, bringing more convenience to residents and visitors, and potentially boosting property values in the area.

Nakheel’s Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens and The Gardens communities collectively span nearly 1,000 hectares and are home to almost 95,000 people.

Aqil Kazim, Nakheel Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Our congratulations to the RTA on the opening of this part of the Route 2020 extension.

The new stations will be a much-welcomed start to the New Year for third party developers, property owners, residents, retailers and business at these communities.

"Research shows that properties within walking distance of a Metro station command higher sales and rental rates, and show more resilience compared to those in other areas.

"Throughout 2020, we have seen increased demand for villas, and have now sold out of our luxury family homes at Al Furjan. While this uptick is largely the result of lifestyle changes in the wake of the pandemic with investors looking for more indoor and outdoor space, the proximity to a Metro station will have also played a role in many people’s buying decisions."

