Mexican Ambassador Commends UAE's Role In Tackling Climate Challenges

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) Luis Alfonso de Alba Góngora, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE, has commended the UAE's role in driving climate action and tackling climate challenges, especially as it prepares to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), the Mexican Ambassador affirmed his country's support of the COP28 Presidency, and its readiness to share insights from its experience in hosting COP.

He noted that Expo City Dubai is the ideal site for hosting the conference, expressing his confidence in the UAE's ability to deliver a successful COP.

COP28 must encourage all parties to fast-track their efforts and provide the incentives required to achieve the objectives of the conference, the Ambassador said.

The world is watching the UAE as a role model for collective action on climate change and proactive support for other countries through investments in renewable energy, he added.

About his country's participation in COP28, the Ambassador of Mexico affirmed that his country will contribute positively to the conference, noting that they have expansive knowledge on matters related to indigenous people, renewable energy and managing sustainable cities.

