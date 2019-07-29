Mexican Bishop praises UAE’s role in promoting tolerance

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) While receiving Ahmed Hatem Al Manhaly, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, Bishop Francisco González, praised the role of the UAE in promoting tolerance, coexistence and acceptance.

Al Manhaly briefed González about the UAE’s efforts to support dialogue, fraternity and human coexistence around the world, adding that the UAE embraces over 200 nationalities who live together in cultural and social harmony.

He also noted the historic visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE, which highlights the country’s keenness to promote tolerance and moderation.

González expressed the support of his diocese for the UAE and their desire to work together.