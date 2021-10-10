UrduPoint.com

Mexico Pavilion At Expo 2020, A Vision Of 200 Female Weavers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:30 PM

Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020, a vision of 200 female weavers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The Mexican Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the authenticity of Mexican culture and heritage and reflects the important role of women in Mexican society.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Martha Jaramillo, Commissioner-General of the Mexican Pavilion at Expo, said, "The facade of the Mexican Pavilion was woven by 200 Mexican artisans from the Jalisco region in the north-east of Mexico," pointing out that this artwork is a "symbol that embodies the importance and expression of Mexican women's role and ingenuity in traditional design."

The corridors of the Latin-American pavilion include presentations on huge 3D screens to show the ecological diversity and the picturesque nature that Mexico is famous for.

In turn, Francisco Garduño, Staff Coordinator at the pavilion, explained that the venue includes in one of its halls the civilisation of the Maya, one of the most important civilisations from which the Mexicans descend, and it goes back to more than 4,000 years ago. The visitor will indulge in a different sensory experience from the rest of the pavilions.

He pointed out that the visitor also gets to know the Mexican cuisines, spices and nature that Mexico enjoys.

Related Topics

Dubai Mexico Women 2020 From

Recent Stories

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seed ..

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seeding as catalyst for reengineer ..

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is t ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is the only way

2 hours ago
 October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for Prophet&#039;s birthday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

4 hours ago
 Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.