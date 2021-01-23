Mexico Reports 21,007 New Coronavirus Cases, 1,440 More Deaths
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:15 PM
MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 21,007 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,440 additional fatalities, bringing the country's total to 1,732,290 cases and 147,614 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.