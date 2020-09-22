UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Reports 2,917 New COVID-19 New Cases

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Mexico reports 2,917 new COVID-19 new cases

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) Mexico surpassed 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday even as health authorities cited what they described as nearly two months of slowing infection rates.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported 2,917 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Latin American country, bringing the total to 700,580 as well as a cumulative death toll of 73,697.

According to a Reuters tally, Latin America has recorded around 8.7 million coronavirus cases and over 322,000 deaths, both figures being the highest of any region.

