Mexico Reports Record Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Mexico reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases, deaths

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Mexico reported a record rise in coronavirus infections and deaths, with 28,115 new cases and 2,789 deaths, the health ministry said on Monday.

That takes total confirmed cases to 789,780, with a total reported death toll of 81,877.

True total figures are likely significantly higher due to limited testing.

