Mexico set to unlock potential of Fourth Industrial Revolution

GUANAJUATO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, a joint initiative by the UAE and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, held its international roadshow, GMIS Connect – Mexico, at "Poliforum Leon" in Guanajuato, Mexico, recently, to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR.

GMIS Connect – Mexico brought together experts from governments, businesses, and civil society and was held alongside the inauguration of Industrial Transformation Mexico, a first-of-its-kind industrial exhibition, hosted by Deutsche Messe in Central America.

A series of panel discussions were held around critical topics, including how to increase the adoption of international best practices in the implementation of 4IR technologies in local markets, industrial development aimed at driving global prosperity, as well as the implications of the 4IR on employment.

Commenting on the success of GMIS Connect Mexico, Carlos Zegarra, Partner, Management Consulting Leader, PwC Mexico, said, "The dawn of the 4IR marks a new chapter in the global economy and it is vital that we put the foundations in place to ensure it reaches its full potential. A key part of this is ensuring international, regional and local trade relationships are strong, fair and effective, allowing the entire value chain to thrive.

This will only be made possible by open and frank discussions, and a global consensus on behaviour and objectives."

Ramiro Magana, the UNIDO National Coordinator for Mexico, also led a panel discussion around the organisation's concept of Inclusive Sustainable Industrial Development, referring to the need for addressing the multidimensional causes of poverty by creating shared prosperity, advancing economic competitiveness, and safeguarding the environment.

Guillermo Castella, the UNIDO Representative for Mexico and Director for Central America, also took the opportunity to shed light on how Industry 4.0 must contribute to a sustainable future by altering its approach to the industry model to incorporate elements such as the circular economy, bio-based materials, and additive manufacturing.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of the GMIS, said, "The 4IR is affecting trade at every level. Only by working together as a global community can we achieve the true potential of this transformation. The GMIS Connect roadshow in Mexico highlights the energy and drive in Mexico to embrace all that the 4IR has to offer. As such, Mexico can become a pioneer of the digital revolution, bringing positive change to the industry, and economic prosperity as a result."