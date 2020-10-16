UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Coronavirus Death Tally Nears 85,000

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:45 AM

Mexico's coronavirus death tally nears 85,000

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) Mexico’s health ministry reported 387 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 85,285 deaths.

It also recorded 5,514 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number in the country to 834,910.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

