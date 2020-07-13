UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Coronavirus Deaths Top 35,000, World's Fourth-highest Death Toll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:15 PM

Mexico's coronavirus deaths top 35,000, world's fourth-highest death toll

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) Mexico's official death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 35,006 on Sunday, the German news agency dpa reported, citing the health ministry.

The new figures saw Mexico surpass the number of deaths in Italy, which was initially one of the world's worst affected countries as the disease spread across Europe.

They also made Mexico the country with the fourth-highest number of deaths worldwide as of Sunday, after the United States, Brazil and Britain.

The official number of people infected in Mexico with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, is at least 299,750, according to health authorities.

It ranks seventh-highest globally in terms of cases, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

However, the real number of infections is likely to be higher in Mexico, as comparatively few people are being tested there.

According to researchers at Britain's Oxford University, the number of daily tests carried out in Mexico was 4.83 per 1,000 inhabitants - in Germany it was 76.1 and in the US 117.58.

Latin America is currently one of the pandemic's global hotspots.

According to figures from the European Union, more than three million infections and more than 140,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 have been registered there, dpa added.

