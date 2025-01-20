- Home
Meydan Awards Over AED1 Billion Construction Contract For District One West Phase Two
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Meydan, member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract worth over AED 1 billion to Ginco General Contracting LLC for the construction of Phase Two of District One West in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.
This development presents the next stage in one of the most sought-after gated communities in Dubai, offering an exclusive lifestyle on the waterfront of Crystal Lagoon.
Ginco General Contracting, a construction company with over 35 years’ experience in the region renowned for delivering large-scale luxury projects, has been awarded the contract for the construction of four-, five- and six-bedroom luxury villas as well as associated infrastructure and other works. The project is scheduled for completion in Q1 2028.
Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “District One West Phase Two at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City reflects our unwavering commitment to redefining luxury living within this prestigious master development.
With world-class designs and exceptional quality, District One West Phase Two will set new benchmarks in premium residential experiences for our growing base of luxury homebuyers.”
Masood Gheyath, Managing Director of Ginco General Contracting, added, “The construction and real estate sectors are a key driver of economic growth in the UAE, and we are proud to collaborate with Dubai Holding Real Estate on this prestigious project. District One West Phase Two will stand out as a model for excellence, reflecting our shared vision for delivering innovative and high-quality developments.”
