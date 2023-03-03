Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) The College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has organised the 3rd Meydan Forum in collaboration with the Ministry of Education entitled “Towards Innovative and Sustainable Education,” which aimed to develop the administrative and educational staff in the educational field and the students of the College of Education.

The forum was attended by Prof. Hala Elhoweris, Acting Dean of the College of Education; Dr. Najwa Alhosani, Vice Dean; Dr. Hend Al Tair, Director of Department of Science, Technology and Scientific Research at the Ministry of Education; along with a number of academic leaders and faculty members from the College of Education and staff of the strategic partners.

Prof. Elhoweris stated that “the College strives through this forum to involve the strategic partners in developing the College’s programme through providing relevant information to be acquainted with the latest developments in the educational field in the UAE. The forum aims at exchanging the best practices in education and sharing them among the educational institutes and organisations within the country to continue supporting education development.

She added that “the idea behind this forum is to ensure a better integration in education practices, in association with all educational institutes to be able to provide a solid ground for continuity and sustainability to improve the performance of teachers and students.

”

At the end of her speech at the opening ceremony of the forum, Prof. Elhoweris noted that “the UAE pays great attention to the field of sustainability as it places sustainability in innovation at the head of its strategic priorities in order to create an informed and educated generation capable of innovation and contributing in social development.

On her part, Dr. Hend Al Tair, Director of Department of Science, Technology and Scientific Research at the Ministry of Education, gave a presentation on the importance of innovation in the UAE based on the future national strategic vision for the year 2071 in celebration of the UAE centenary, to be the first at the educational field worldwide.

During the forum, the speakers and the educational seminars lecturers were honoured. The forum provided 16 training workshops under four main themes, which were Assessment for Learning, Innovation in Teaching Methods, Variation in Education, and the Quality and Well-being of Student's Life.