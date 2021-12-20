UrduPoint.com

MFNCA Enhances Coordination Between Government And FNC

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) held its annual meeting with coordinators from federal government entities, where it presented the advanced tools it employs to enhance coordination efforts.

The remote meeting also saw the MFNCA looking back on the accomplishments it had made over the course of the past 15 years, which helped ensure effective collaboration and coordination between the government and the Federal National Council (FNC).

"This year’s meeting is made all the more important given that it coincides with the UAE celebrating its 50th anniversary," said MFNCA Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah. "Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, and driven by the dedication of its people, the UAE has made numerous achievements that enabled it to earn the top spots on the world stage. This, in turn, will inspire further perseverance and hard work to fulfil the UAE Centennial vision and establish the Emirates as first among the world’s nations."

"In line with the Ministry’s vision to advance the relationship between the government and the FNC, we are constantly working to enhance our procedure and come up with new and innovative tools to meet all expectations," he added.

"We always strive to optimise our use of our advanced digital infrastructure to offer top-quality services and further streamline coordination between the government and the FNC."

Lootah thanked coordinators and teams working across all federal government entities for their efforts and for taking part in the MFNCA’s meetings, which he said, "demonstrates their commitment to working as one team to meet the UAE’s needs and national interest." He also applaud the constructive partnership between the Ministry and teams across various federal entities, which laid the foundations for effective communication between them – a cornerstone of the efforts to advance parliamentary work in the UAE.

MFNCA went on to showcase the achievements ensured by its coordination and monitoring processes. The ministry team gave a presentation detailing the innovative systems and tools the ministry provides as part of its commitment to developing coordination processes between the Government and the FNC.

The meeting also included a review of the ‘Your Guide to the FNC’ initiative, as well as an interactive discussion that sought to explore opinions and proposals that serve to continuously upgrade and develop the ministry’s coordination and follow-up processes.

