MFNCA, Federal Youth Authority organise ‘Elections Lab’ to promote political participation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, has organised the ‘Elections Lab’ initiative at the YouthxHub in Dubai today, in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority.

The initiative seeks to explore innovative solutions to develop the electoral process, in line with the Ministry’s commitment to embracing innovation as a means to promote political awareness and a culture of political participation among all members of the community, effectively involving them in the success of the UAE’s parliamentary experience.

Part of the Ministry’s activities for the UAE Innovation Month, the initiative targets young people and seeks to benefit from their creativity to make progress in its objectives to promote a culture of political participation in the UAE community, and develop the electoral process for the Federal National Council, FNC.

MFNCA Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah said, "Innovation has become an urgent necessity in light of the rapid development and progress taking place around the world. This national event embodies the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to embrace innovation as an approach and daily practice. It offers an opportunity to communicate with creative young people, who will shoulder the responsibility of spearheading development and shaping a bright future where the UAE sets an example to be emulated across all sectors."

"We, at the Ministry, are committed to benefitting from any proposal that supports our goals," he added. "This initiative aims to identify the leaders of the future and determine their vision for developing innovative approaches to advance the electoral process and promote community engagement to support political development – a main components in driving comprehensive and sustainable development."

Lootah told the participants that the nation has great faith in their abilities, and looks forward to their innovative solutions, "which we are confident will drive our efforts to develop a parliamentary experience rooted in active participation, and help shape a bright future for our country."

For his part, Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority, said, "Exploring innovative and creative solutions to the electoral process comes within the framework of our wise leadership and will enhance the level of political awareness among UAE youth and spread the culture of participation in order to achieve the national interest.

"

He added that the Emirati parliamentary experience has been successful since its inception, as it was based on a civilized vision inspired by the thought of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and today, it is witnessing great progress, ranking first in many fields.

"We are pleased with this strategic partnership with the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs to provide a platform that contributes to improving youth awareness of political and parliamentary life and encourages participation in political and comprehensive progress, by enabling them to present their creative ideas and innovations to support the development of the electoral process, we are advancing efforts aimed at promoting a culture of political participation on a large scale among the country's citizens," Al Nazari explained.

The ‘Elections Lab’ explores challenges to the electoral process, and develops scenarios and solutions for them, drawing on the experimental approach and models approved by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, MBRCGI. The objective to come up with forward-thinking ideas and benefit from the ‘Lab’ to promote a culture of political participation and introduce the public to the FNC elections and their procedures.

The initiative includes dividing the participants into groups, each responsible for developing solutions to their respective challenges. Every team will then present their idea and discuss it, before an expert committee selects the best proposals and honours the participants that came up with them.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs has launched several innovative initiatives that serve to promote a culture of political participation among all members of the community, all while working to enhance the relationship between the government and the FNC, driving forward the sustainable development process in the UAE.