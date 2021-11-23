MFNCA introduces Zayed University students to parliamentary life in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) has organised a special seminar to introduce students at Zayed University to the electoral process and parliamentary life in the UAE, to promote a culture of political participation among the youth.

The ministry showcased its initiatives that employ advanced technologies to raise awareness in the community about parliamentary work and the most notable accomplishments made during the four past elections, the first of which was in 2006.

The MFNCA team introduced the ministry’s innovative digital initiatives, where students explored the "Electoral Centres Map" initiative – an interactive map of the UAE displaying all electoral centres, along with statistics for each of them and voter turnout (for both males and females) for the FNC elections.

The team also presented the "Electoral Journey" initiative, which consists of an interactive screen displaying the practical steps of the electoral process, allowing individuals to explore the electoral journey in under five minutes.

Zayed University students also explored the "You in the Federal National Council" virtual reality application, which sought to educate them about the FNC. It allowed them to virtually attend a Council session and see how vital topics are discussed and the interaction between the government and FNC members when discussing any given topic.

Attendees learnt about the electronic voting system as well. The innovative smart system was a landmark addition to parliamentary life. It has been employed in the FNC elections since 2006.