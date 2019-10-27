MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, has launched a new domain name written in Arabic letters to access its official website.

The launch supports the Ministry’s efforts to preserve national identity and promote the use of the Arabic language across various platforms. The new domain was introduced in the UAE and the Arab region; it represents an additional milestone in the MFNCA’s efforts to allow every segment of the community to easily access its website, permitting them to type the address in their native tongue and using Arabic letters. Previously, the only available domain for the MFNCA website used English letters.

"Promoting the use of Arabic is a powerful tool to preserve our national identity, express our values, and highlight our civilisational achievements," said Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the MFNCA. "Our wise leadership considers this to be a top priority. The UAE Government has set clear strategies to achieve the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021, which seeks to establish the UAE as a global centre for promoting and enhancing the Arabic language."

"Launching the new Arabic domain for our website reiterates our commitment to encouraging all members of the community to use the Arabic language on a large scale," he added.

"Furthermore, it makes it easier for all these members to access our website and explore the Federal National Council’s progress, as well as the accomplishments that have been made so far to empower the FNC to assume its role in supporting the government, driving sustainable development, and shaping a bright future for generations to come."

The official website of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs provides visitors with comprehensive information about the Ministry’s mission, vision, objectives, and all of the services it provides. It introduces them to the MFNCA’s strategies, plans, and policies that seek to enhance relations between the legislative and executive branches of government, and promote a culture of political participation in the UAE.

The UAE is the first country in the Arab World to obtain a web domain of its own that uses the Arabic alphabet (.امارات) from the internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, ICANN, further cementing its leading status in the Internet, communication, and information technology sectors.