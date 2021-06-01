MFNCA launches two initiatives to promote culture of political participation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) has announced two new initiatives that aim to promote a culture of political participation with federal government employees.

The first consists of organising a virtual training session about the culture of political participation in the UAE, while the second will see a new virtual educational initiative launched under the name ‘Test Your Parliamentary Knowledge’, which will be accessible via ‘Al Mawrid’ – the government e-learning and training platform.

The two initiatives seek to introduce government employees to the Political Empowerment Programme, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as to the parliamentary practices in place in the UAE, the Federal National Council (FNC) elections, and the tasks the Council performs in the service of the country and its people.

"Promoting political awareness is a continuous and long-term process," said Tariq Hilal Lootah, MFNCA Under-Secretary. "These initiatives we have just launched are in line with our commitment to communicate with all segments of the community and benefit from innovative tools to support our efforts in spreading a culture of political participation in society.

"The ‘Test Your Parliamentary Knowledge’ initiative and the virtual training workshop are part of a series of innovative initiatives that the Ministry is keen to launch continuously, optimising the use of platforms that allow for interacting with the community," Lootah noted. "Other initiatives will be launched in the future to keep raising awareness about parliamentary progress and accomplishments in the UAE, as well as to establish a culture of political participation in society."

The two initiatives shed light on the Political Empowerment Programme and underline the role that the Federal National Council plays in serving the country and meeting the needs of UAE citizens by exercising its legislative and oversight roles. They also highlight the tools the FNC uses to present, discuss, and find solutions for the issues that most concern them.

The initiatives outline the constitutional amendments that have supported parliamentary practices in the UAE, as well as the achievements made throughout the successive elections, the significant progress that came with them, and the various decisions that engage citizens and encourage them to actively participate in electoral events.