UrduPoint.com

MFNCA Organises 10th Political Awareness Forum For University Students

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:00 PM

MFNCA organises 10th political awareness forum for university students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) is organising the 10th edition of the Political Awareness Forum for University Students in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), to be held remotely on 8th November.

The Forum aims to promote a culture of political participation among university students and raise their awareness of parliamentary life in the UAE. This year’s edition is titled ‘The Future of Political Development in the Next 50’, and seeks to shed light on the key elements that strengthen parliamentary work in the country, all the while introducing attendees to the sector’s achievements over the past 50 years, and outlining the requirements for maintaining this success over the next five decades. A particular focus is placed on the youth and their role in the future of parliamentary work, in line with the directives and vision of country's leadership.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, the MFNCA Under-Secretary, asserted that organising the 10th edition of the forum this year is particularly important as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the UAE, concluding five decades full of astonishing success and accomplishments in parliamentary work, starting from the establishment of the Federal National Council (FNC) in 1972.

"The youth are our true wealth; they are the cornerstone of our success and the engine driving every achievement," Lootah added. "The youth have left their mark on parliamentary work and plans to enhance it over the years; they are the key to shaping a bright future for the UAE. This explains our unwavering commitment to highlighting their role in the future of political development in the UAE."

The forum will discuss three main topics in one day: First, ‘Parliamentary Life: Present and the Future’, where Afra Rashid Al Basti, Deputy Secretary-General of Parliamentary Communication at the FNC, will talk about the UAE’s accomplishments over the past 50, as well as the future the country aspires to in terms of parliamentary work in the next 50.

The second topic features two speakers: Tariq Hilal Lootah will discuss ‘Youth and the Future of Political Development’, while Afra Bakheet Al Alili, FNC Member, will illustrate ‘Examples of Young Pioneers in Parliamentary Work in the UAE", highlighting success stories of Emirati youth in parliamentary work.

The third and final topic explores ‘Political Awareness of UAE University Students: The Impact of Conventional Media and Social Networks’ with Dr. Mariam Lootah, Associate Professor at UAEU’s Department of Government and Society, and Alia Al Mazrouei, a student at the UAEU.

Related Topics

UAE Student Young Rashid United Arab Emirates November Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai takes centrestage as 512 bowlers from 46 cou ..

Dubai takes centrestage as 512 bowlers from 46 countries sign up for IBF World C ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

46 minutes ago
 Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt ..

Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt on public issues: Spokesperson ..

33 minutes ago
 105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

33 minutes ago
 Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood ris ..

Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood risk: study

33 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.