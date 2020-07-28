MFNCA organises remote session to brainstorm new ideas for enhancing media performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, has organised a remote brainstorming workshop to explore new ways to enhance media operations, which, in turn, would help promote political awareness and establish a culture of political participation among all members of the community.

The workshop adds to the Ministry’s efforts to foster communication and strategic partnerships with the media. With significant turnout from representatives of major media outlets in the UAE, the session brought MFNCA Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah with Dr Mohammed Alghufli, Assistant Under-Secretary for Federal National Council, FNC, Affairs at the Ministry, and Sami bin Adi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services Sector at the MFNCA, along with several ministry officials.

"The media has always been and will always be a key strategic partner for us at the ministry, supporting our efforts to raise political awareness and reach out to all segments of the community," Lootah noted. "Guided by the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, parliamentary operations in the country has witnessed inspiring and significant leaps, recording tremendous accomplishments in record time.

These accomplishments run parallel to the great success the UAE has maintained across all sectors, cementing its leading global status."

"The national media sector is, without a doubt, our leading partner in success," he added. "It offers us a platform to reach out to all members of the community and convey information accurately, transparently, and objectively. This, in turn, motivates the community to play their part in the development and advancement transforming the parliamentary sector."

The workshop explored various proposals that seek to ensure the best possible coverage of parliamentary activities in the UAE, highlighting the accomplishments made every day in the sector, and enhancing the UAE’s leading international status. Furthermore, the session discussed the influential role that media outlets play in enhancing political awareness and promoting a culture of political participation in the country.