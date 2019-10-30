MFNCA wins GCC Gov HR Team of the Year Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, has won the GCC GOV HR Team of the Year Award at the GCC GOV HR Awards 2019. The award ceremony was part of the 7th annual GOV HR Summit 2019, which was held in Abu Dhabi on 15th and 16th October 2019.

The Award is given to government agencies and major private companies across the GCC region, who have implemented the best initiatives in human resources management, and who have adhered to international principles and standards in training their personnel.

The MFNCA’s Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah thanked the Ministry’s staff in general, and the Human Resources Department, in particular, for the new accomplishment, which will be added to the MFNCA’s track record of success and awards recognising the Ministry’s commitment to best practices and high-quality services.

"We take great pride in our efforts to invest in training and qualifying a generation of leaders across various sectors," Lootah said. "This is in line with the directives of our wise leadership to create a competent and empowered generation. This award offers yet another incentive for us to move forward with our initiatives to attract and develop talented individuals, and play our part in the development process to meet the expectations and aspirations of our leadership and propel the UAE to the fore across all sectors."

The MFNCA took part in the GOV HR Summit 2019, organised by the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund under the theme ‘Nation-Building Is About Developing Human Capital’, with more than 100 local and international organisations, as well as government institutions from the UAE and the GCC.