MGX Backs Binance In Landmark Investment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and MGX, the Abu Dhabi-based AI and advanced technology investor, have announced a landmark $2 billion investment. This transaction, the first institutional investment in Binance to date, marks a significant step in advancing digital asset adoption and reinforcing blockchain’s role in global finance. It is also the single largest investment into a crypto company and the largest investment ever paid in crypto (stablecoin).
This investment represents MGX’s first entry into the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, securing a minority stake in Binance as part of a broader strategy to support blockchain’s transformative impact on society. By partnering with the leading industry player, MGX aims to enable innovation at the intersection of AI, blockchain technology and finance.
Binance has a substantial footprint in the UAE, a nation known for its innovation, progressive cryptocurrency regulation, and clarity in digital asset frameworks. Today, Binance employs approximately ~1,000 of its ~5,000 global workforce in the UAE. As the world's most secure, licensed, and trusted cryptocurrency exchange, Binance leads the industry by a significant margin. It is larger than the next several cryptocurrency exchanges combined by trading volume, boasting over 260 million registered users and surpassing $100 trillion in cumulative trading volume. This investment solidifies Binance’s position at the forefront of the crypto revolution while underscoring MGX’s commitment to enabling AI-powered blockchain solutions, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the tokenized digital economy.
Ahmed Yahia, Managing Director & CEO, MGX, said, “MGX’s investment in Binance reflects our commitment to advancing blockchain’s transformative potential for digital finance. As institutional adoption accelerates, the need for secure, compliant, and scalable blockchain infrastructure and solutions has never been greater. Binance has long been a driving force in cryptocurrency innovation, from exchange technology and tokenization to staking and payments. Together, we are committed to building a more inclusive and robust digital finance ecosystem.”
Binance CEO, Richard Teng, added, “This investment by MGX is a significant milestone for the crypto industry and for Binance. Together, we are shaping the future of digital finance. Our goal is to build a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, with a strong focus on compliance, security, and user protection. Binance remains committed to working with regulators worldwide to establish transparent, responsible, and forward-thinking policies for the crypto industry. Our ongoing investments in security and compliance reinforce our mission to foster a secure and trusted digital financial ecosystem.”
Richard Teng, who previously served as CEO of the globally recognized Abu Dhabi Financial Services Authority, played a key role in initiating one of the world’s first crypto regulatory frameworks, making his leadership instrumental in Binance’s regulatory strategy.
