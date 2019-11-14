Mi-38 to make maiden international launch at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) During the Dubai Airshow 2019, the Russian Helicopters Holding Company - part of Rostec State Corporation - will make the first foreign presentation of its newest Mi-38 civilian helicopter, a rotorcraft featuring a luxury cabin, which will be showcased at the static exposition, and will also take part in the flight programme.

The civilian version of the first serial Mi-38 helicopter was introduced last August at the MAKS-2019 Moscow air show.

The flight range of the transport version of the new Mi-38 helicopter is up to 1,000 kilometres (with additional fuel tanks). With a maximum takeoff weight of 15.6 tonnes, the helicopter can carry five tonnes of payload onboard or on an external sling.

Another novelty of the Dubai Airshow will be the light Ansat helicopter, which, following its European debut in Le Bourget, will be introduced to the middle East.

"The research and development effort, as well as experimental designing activity within the Mi-38 project was financed by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. The helicopter was originally designed to meet the toughest existing and potential standards of safety, environment friendliness, and land noise. The closest attention was paid to meeting the needs of customers in terms of flight performance, operational and economic parameters," said the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov.

"The format and content in the participation of the Russian Helicopters Holding Company in the Dubai Airshow demonstrate the new approaches of Rostec State Corporation of promoting Russian high-tech civilian products to foreign markets, which involves the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Russian Export Centre, and leasing companies," said Rostec CEO, Sergey Chemezov.

"Dubai Airshow will be the first foreign site for us to demonstrate our latest Mi-38, so we say that we are making the world premiere of this rotorcraft, as well as the debut of Ansat in the Middle East. The UAE sees the rapid development of its urban mobility sector, therefore, in addition to flight models, at our booth, we will present the VRT300 UAV and a model of a light single-engine VRT500 helicopter will be showcased at our joint exposition with Tawazun, an Emirati Holding Company, said Director-General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company, Andrey Boginsky.

Mi-38 can be operated in a wide range of climatic conditions, including maritime, tropical and cold climates. The use of unparalleled technical solutions make Mi-38 superior to other similar-class helicopters in terms of load capacity, seating capacity and main performance characteristics.