Microsoft To Invest $80 Billion In AI Data Centres
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 10:45 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) microsoft plans to invest around $80 billion in the expansion of data centres for artificial intelligence (AI) during the current financial year - with more than half of that to be invested in the United States, German press agency (dpa) reported.
The current fiscal year for Microsoft runs until the end of June.
The additional computing power is intended to be used for training AI models and launching AI-based features worldwide, the company said in a blog post on Friday.
Microsoft became a frontrunner in the use of AI software through a multi-billion Dollar pact with ChatGPT developer OpenAI and is attempting to integrate it across its entire product range.
